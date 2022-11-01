Spring-like temperatures kicking off November in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is starting off November with spring-like temperatures.

Just a 30 per cent chance of drizzle around the region on Tuesday but clearing up in the afternoon, making way for sunshine the rest of the week.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. High 19.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low plus 5.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday: Sunny. High 19.

Friday: Cloudy. High 20.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 20.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.