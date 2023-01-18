Spring-like temperatures continue in Windsor-Essex

Rain fills the rest of the week before changing to snow into the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is -1.1 C – Environment Canada forecasting near double digits by Thursday.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. High plus 5.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Rain beginning overnight. Low plus 1.

Thursday: Rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches late in the afternoon. High 9.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Saturday: Cloudy. High zero.

Sunday: Cloudy. High zero.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.