As the first heatwave of the season hits Windsor and Essex County, health officials are warning the public to watch out for heat-related illnesses.

Both Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit have issued special weather statements for Monday due to the hot weather.

Environment Canada says the daytime maximum temperatures are likely to reach 33 Celsius. Temperatures will be lower on Tuesday with daytime highs expected to remain below thirty degrees.

The health unit says while heat warning criteria is not expected to be reached, this is the first very warm and humid weather of the season.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj posted on Twitter Monday they have had a few people at the ER in last 24 hours due to heat, lack of air, and dehydration.

It is unseasonably very warm today. It is a good day to check in with your older relatives to make sure their home, apartment and/or facility they live in is not to warm and that they are hydrated. Had a few people at our ER in last 24 hours due to heat, lack of air, dehydration — David Musyj (@DavidMusyj) May 28, 2018

The health unit says everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion. If you experience any of these symptoms seek immediate medical attention.

Health officials say heat-related illnesses are preventable.

Here are some tips:

-Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly – Stay up to date by visiting staycoolwindsor-essex.com or by following the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Twitter andFacebook.

-Drink plenty of water

-Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

-Take a cool bath or shower

-Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

-Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars

-Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance.

-If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall). Call 211 for available options

-Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home)

For more information, please visit staycoolwindsor-essex.com and follow Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Twitter andFacebook.