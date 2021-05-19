WINDSOR, ONT. -- The heat has arrived in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is calling for above-average temperatures for the next several days.

On Tuesday it will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 27 C except 22 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 30 C.

On Tuesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 17 C.

Here’s the EC forecast for the rest of the week and weekend:

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29 C except 22 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Friday..sunny. High 31 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

The normal high for this time of year is 21 C while the normal low is 10 C.