WINDSOR, ONT. -- A group of Windsor residents wanted to show their support for the Trans community by covering Trans Wellness Ontario on Tecumseh Rd. with upwards of 3,000 post-it notes expressing words of encouragement.

Lisa Valente and Jenny Duran say the idea came following two reports of vandalism at the centre and the refusal, made by T Bear’s Creamery owners, to put a photo of a popular drag queen on one of their ice cream cakes.

More to come.