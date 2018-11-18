Sports facility evacuated following ammonia leak
Emergency crews were called to Central Park Athletics on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 and evacuated the building due to ammonia. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 2:01PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 2:26PM EST
Due to an ammonia leak, an athletics facility in Windsor was evacuated Sunday.
Windsor fire says the entire Central Park Athletics building had to be evacuated around noon, forcing the cancellation sports and events at that time.
The multi-use facility, at 3400 Grand Marais Rd. E., has two ice pads, two indoor soccer pitches, a restaurant and banquet and meeting rooms.
Firefighters were testing ammonia levels throughout the building.
The building is expected to re-open Sunday evening.