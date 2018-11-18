

CTV Windsor





Due to an ammonia leak, an athletics facility in Windsor was evacuated Sunday.

Windsor fire says the entire Central Park Athletics building had to be evacuated around noon, forcing the cancellation sports and events at that time.

The multi-use facility, at 3400 Grand Marais Rd. E., has two ice pads, two indoor soccer pitches, a restaurant and banquet and meeting rooms.

Firefighters were testing ammonia levels throughout the building.

The building is expected to re-open Sunday evening.