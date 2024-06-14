Spits open new OHL season against Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires will host Kitchener in the home opener of the 2024/25 season on Sept. 28.

Just ahead of Windsor's first game at the WFCU Centre, the Spits will visit Sarnia for the Sting home opener on Sept. 27.

Windsor finished the 2023/24 season in last place in the Western Conference, second last in the OHL, with a record of 18-42-5-3.

Marc Savard was named head coach of the Spits in 2021 and left the team in the off season of the 2023/24 off season to join the Calgary Flames as an assistant coach.

Jerrod Smith was promoted from associate coach to head coach, but relieved of his duties in November after a 4-16-1-0 start to the season.

Casey Torres, who took over for Smith as head coach, is still listed on the team's website as interim head coach.