    Spits fall to Wolves in Sudbury in OT

    Liam Greentree. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images) Liam Greentree. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images)
    Quentin Musty's fourth goal of the game, scored 43 seconds into overtime, lifted the Sudbury Wolves to a 9-8 win over the visiting Windsor Spitfires.

    Dalibor Dvorsky also scored twice for the Central Division-leading Wolves (35-19-4-3), while Landon McCallum, Nick Yearwood and Andre Anania netted singles.

    Liam Greentree scored twice for the Spitfires (18-35-5-3), while Noah Morneau, Carson Woodall, Ryan Struthers, Colton Smith, Ethan Martin and Nathan Gaymes netted singles.

