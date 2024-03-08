WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spits fall to Batallion at home in OHL action

    Ryan Struthers of the Windsor Spitfires battles for the puck in a game against Brampton on Oct. 13, 2023. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images) Ryan Struthers of the Windsor Spitfires battles for the puck in a game against Brampton on Oct. 13, 2023. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images)
    Anthony Romani scored twice, Owen Van Steensel had one goal and two assists and the North Bay Battalion cruised past the Windsor Spitfires 7-2.

    Sandis Vilmanis, Ty Nelson, Dalyn Wakely and Tnias Mathurin provided the rest of the offence for North Bay (33-19-6-2), which extended its winning streak to three games.

    Ryan Struthers and AJ Spellacy scored for Windsor (18-35-4-3), which has lost five in a row.

