Spits fall to Batallion at home in OHL action

Anthony Romani scored twice, Owen Van Steensel had one goal and two assists and the North Bay Battalion cruised past the Windsor Spitfires 7-2.

Sandis Vilmanis, Ty Nelson, Dalyn Wakely and Tnias Mathurin provided the rest of the offence for North Bay (33-19-6-2), which extended its winning streak to three games.

Ryan Struthers and AJ Spellacy scored for Windsor (18-35-4-3), which has lost five in a row.