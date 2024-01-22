Spits blanked by Generals on the road

WINDSOR
    Jacob Oster stopped 27 shots to earn the shutout as the Oshawa Generals blanked the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-0.

    Calum Ritchie, Stuart Rolofs, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Matthew Buckley and Tristan Delisle scored for the Generals (22-16-3-1).

    Netminder Max Donoso kicked out 47 of 52 shots for the Spitfires (13-25-3-1).

