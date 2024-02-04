Spitfires suffer shootout loss in tight game against Sarnia

WINDSOR
    The Windsor Spitfires were in Sarnia Sunday night, hoping for a much needed two points as they press to move out of the last place in the West Division.

    Ryan Abraham managed to tie it up with less than three minutes in the game.

    Overtime solved nothing, and in spite of heavily outshooting the Sting, Sarnia won in a shootout.

    The final score 4-3, the Spitfires still sit nine points behind Sarnia.

    The Spits return to the WFCU Centre on Thursday to host the Erie Otters.

