WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spitfires score four unanswered goals in final frame to top Generals

    The Windsor Spitfires downed the Oshawa Generals 5-2 on Oct. 14, 2024. (Source: @SpitsHockey/X) The Windsor Spitfires downed the Oshawa Generals 5-2 on Oct. 14, 2024. (Source: @SpitsHockey/X)
    Share

    Liam Greentree had one goal and three assists as the Windsor Spitfires used a four-goal third period to down the Oshawa Generals 5-2 on Monday in Ontario Hockey League action.

    Ilya Protas, with a goal and two assists, Noah Morneau, Ryan Abraham and Conor Walton provided the rest of the offence for Windsor (6-1-1). Joey Costanzo made 15 saves.

    Luke Torrance and Beckett Sennecke scored for Oshawa (2-5-1). Jacob Oster stopped 45 shots.

    Protas got the Spitfires on the board at 5:04 of the second period afer the Generals took a 2-0 edge into the middle frame.

    In the third, Abraham scored the game-tying goal 36 seconds in, with Walton netting the go-ahead marker at 3:26. Morneau and Greentree followed up later in the frame. 

