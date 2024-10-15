Spitfires score four unanswered goals in final frame to top Generals

Liam Greentree had one goal and three assists as the Windsor Spitfires used a four-goal third period to down the Oshawa Generals 5-2 on Monday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ilya Protas, with a goal and two assists, Noah Morneau, Ryan Abraham and Conor Walton provided the rest of the offence for Windsor (6-1-1). Joey Costanzo made 15 saves.

Luke Torrance and Beckett Sennecke scored for Oshawa (2-5-1). Jacob Oster stopped 45 shots.

Protas got the Spitfires on the board at 5:04 of the second period afer the Generals took a 2-0 edge into the middle frame.

In the third, Abraham scored the game-tying goal 36 seconds in, with Walton netting the go-ahead marker at 3:26. Morneau and Greentree followed up later in the frame.