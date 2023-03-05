Spitfires put fighting in the spotlight

The Windsor Spitfires brought the fighting back to hockey during Saturday’s game vs Sarnia.

"The old joke is you know, I went to a fight the other day and a hockey game broke out. And so today we brought the fight back to hockey," said Josh Canty, owner of the Border City Boxing Club.

The Spits teamed up with the club to showcase the sport. Team owners John and Steve Savage were front row for the demonstrations and exhibition fights before the game. There was also action on the concourse during intermissions.

Canadian champ Jayden Trudell was on hand to greet fans, show his skill and drop the game puck.

"It’s super fun, super nice of the Windsor Spitfires," Trudell said. "I mean, let me drop the puck and also to showcase some of the other fighters here, letting other people see the Border City Boxing Club’s fighters spar."

The club is planning to bring a boxing event to the downtown core later this year according to club general manager Renaldo Agostino.

"We’re happy we get to service the entire community even though we’re on Drouillard Road. We’re blessed to be able to do the things we do and we hope to do more."