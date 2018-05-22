

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires have announced a new associate coach.

Jerrod Smith has been promoted to the position and has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2019-2020 season, general manager Warren Rychel announced Tuesday.

Smith, 34, joined the Spitfires as the club's video coach prior to the 2011-12 season before becoming an assistant coach two years later under then head coach Bob Boughner.

The 2018-19 season will be his eighth in all and his sixth behind the bench.

“It's exciting for myself and my family,” Smith said. “I work with some great guys, great coaches. I think I owe a lot to the players who have come through here the last few years as well. They've made me a better coach. I'm very excited to know that I will be here for the next couple of years