Spitfires promote Jerrod Smith to associate coach
Assistant coach Jerrod Smith has signed a new two-year deal with the Windsor Spitfires. (Courtesy Windsor Spitfires)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 2:48PM EDT
The Windsor Spitfires have announced a new associate coach.
Jerrod Smith has been promoted to the position and has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2019-2020 season, general manager Warren Rychel announced Tuesday.
Smith, 34, joined the Spitfires as the club's video coach prior to the 2011-12 season before becoming an assistant coach two years later under then head coach Bob Boughner.
The 2018-19 season will be his eighth in all and his sixth behind the bench.
“It's exciting for myself and my family,” Smith said. “I work with some great guys, great coaches. I think I owe a lot to the players who have come through here the last few years as well. They've made me a better coach. I'm very excited to know that I will be here for the next couple of years