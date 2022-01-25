Spitfires game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
The Ontario Hockey League announced the postponement of an upcoming Windsor Spitfires game due to COVID-19 protocols.
The game between the host Erie Otters and visiting Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, Jan. 29 has been postponed.
The Erie Otters are not currently affected by COVID-19 protocol, and remain scheduled to play on Thursday, Jan. 27 against the host Niagara IceDogs.
The game will be played at a later date. The league will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.
