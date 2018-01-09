

CTV Windsor





The next time you attend a Windsor Spitfires game, you may not recognize some of the faces.

The Spits have been one of the busier teams in advance of the Ontario Hockey League trade deadline.

Gone are forwards Aaron Luchuk, Gabe Vilardi and Logan Brown as well as defencemen Sean Day and Austin McEneny, all members of last season’s Memorial Cup winning team. Windsor also released forwards Kirill Kozhevnikov and Adam Kadlec on Monday.

But one familiar face is back. Head Coach Trevor Letowski has returned from Canada’s gold-medal winning World Junior Hockey Championship team. Letowski was an assistant coach with Team Canada, who defeated Sweden 3-1 last Friday to win the tournament held in Buffalo, NY.

Letowski says winning goal was “a great experience” but he enjoyed touching base with Spitfires staff while representing Canada in the tournament.

“It was almost refreshing to talk to Warren (Rychel) and Jarrod (Smith) at the end of the day,” recalls Letowski, who wasn’t surprised by the flurry of activity by his General Manager.

“This kind of reminds me of the start after our first year when we started drafting well and getting picks in the bank,” says Rychel. “It kind of takes it back 11 years right now.”

Rychel has added four new players to his team since Letowski left in early December as well as 14 draft picks. Those new faces include Curtis Douglas from Barrie, Cody Morgan from Kingston, and Grayson Ladd from Kitchener.

Ladd is a 6 foot 1, 162-pound native of Kent Bridge, Ontario in the Chatham area who is excited to join Windsor’s team.

“I think it’s very special to be part of it,” says Ladd. “I know they’ve got some great talent here already. Hopefully I can add to that talent and win a championship in a couple of years.”

"Being from the Chatham area, Grayson is a kid we've seen a lot over the last couple years. He's got so many tools to work with,” says Rychel. “This deal helps put us on track to focus on developing young players and to being strong year after year. That's what you hope our fans understand. As great as last year's Memorial Cup title was, it's time to move forward."

Also joining the team Tuesday was Cedric Schiemenz, who was claimed on re-entry waivers. The 18-year-old forward played in Kitchener last year and was playing in Germany before deciding to return to the OHL.

“I never wanted to leave the “O”,” says Schiemenz. “ Unfortunately they told me that they won't bring me back in so I'm happy to be here . I hope I can turn some heads and prove people wrong.”

Ladd and Schiemenz are two players Letowski is looking forward to getting to know.

“Now a big part of it is for the coaching staff to get to work and develop these players and make them as good as we can,” adds Letowski.

Rychel also confirm, once again, that he is not going to trade star goaltender and Amherstburg native Michael DiPietro.

Rychel says if he is going to make another move before the deadline, it will be a minor deal. But he hopes to be a contender very soon.

“I think we can be a real top end team in 2020.”