WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The WECHU says 20 new cases are from Saturday, 32 from Sunday and 25 from Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,035 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,459 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 140 cases are currently active:

52 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

88 non-VOC cases are active.

There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

24 cases are community acquired

19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are travel related

30 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: