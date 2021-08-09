Advertisement
Spike in new COVID-19 cases, WECHU adds 77 cases over weekend
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Monday, August 9, 2021 9:39AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 9, 2021 9:39AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
The WECHU says 20 new cases are from Saturday, 32 from Sunday and 25 from Monday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,035 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,459 people who have recovered.
WECHU says 140 cases are currently active:
- 52 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 88 non-VOC cases are active.
There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.
There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 24 cases are community acquired
- 19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 cases are travel related
- 30 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 291,035 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 31,964 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 259,071 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 550,106 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 68.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated