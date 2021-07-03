Advertisement
Spike in drug-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex prompts community alert
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 2:37PM EDT
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An alert has been issued after a high number of drug-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex over the past week.
According to the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy Group, there were 30 substance related visits to the emergency department with 19 overdoses between June 21 and June 27.
The local health unit says seven overdoses were the result of fentanyl use.