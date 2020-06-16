WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they used a spike belt to stop a 62-year-old Kingsville man who was driving dangerously.

A member of the Leamington OPP detachment saw a suspicious motor vehicle near the intersection of Coronation Avenue and Erie Street South on Monday around 2:30 a.m.

Police say while attempting to stop the vehicle, the lone driver continued on, ignoring the officer following with emergency lights activated.

The vehicle weaving side to side and failing to stop at stop signs, being operated in a dangerous manner, according to the officer.

The driver reportedly attempted to elude the officer, braking abruptly, and pulling into a business parking lot, before entering back onto the road and continuing on in the area of Oak Street West.

Additional officers were dispatched and attended the area to assist in stopping the vehicle.

The driver continued towards Kingsville and an attempt to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Road 3 and Union Avenue was unsuccessful.

The vehicle was observed driving in the oncoming lane for traffic and at one point left the roadway, lost control and when entering back on to the roadway struck the side of a marked OPP vehicle.

Assisting officers set up a tire deflation device at the intersection of Graham Side road and Road 2 East, successfully deflating the vehicles tires slowing its travel considerably.

The vehicle was eventually stopped near the intersection of Graham Side Road and Kratz Road and the driver was placed under arrest.

No injuries were reported during the course of this incident.

The Kingsville man is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Leamington on Aug. 20, charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.