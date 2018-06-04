

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say they have charged a 40-year-old driver after he was caught going over 160 kilometres per hour in a construction zone on Highway 401.

An officer was conducting radar enforcement on the 401 near Orford Road on Sunday around 10:15 p.m.

The male driver, Khalid Mohamoud, 40, from Scarborough, has been charged with failing to notify change of address, racing a motor vehicle, failing to surrender permit for motor vehicle and failing to surrender insurance card.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on June 17 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.