Motorists are advised to watch for speed reductions on Essex County Road 20.

Starting Monday, the speed limit on the road will be reduced from 80 kilometres per hour to 60 km/hr between Leamington and Kingsville.

The speed will now be consistently 60 km/hr from east of Kratz Road in Kingsville to west of Sherk Street in Leamington.

A study of speed limits in that corridor was undertaken by Essex County in 2018, and officials looked at five years of data.

One of the recommendations was to harmonize speeds on the road in order to improve traffic flow and driver safety.