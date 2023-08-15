Special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor, Ont. region

A special weather statement remains in effect for the Windsor region Tuesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, “significant” rainfall is expected Tuesday, with total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm possible. The special weather statement was initially issued Monday afternoon.

The special weather statement is in effect for the following regions: Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Environment Canada warns that periods of rain may be heavy at times, and will impact southwestern Ontario Tuesday along with a risk of thunderstorms.

The weather system is expected to weaken Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Conservation authority issues warning

In a release issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority, a watershed conditions statement is in effect until Tuesday at 3 p.m. due to high levels of rain that have previously fallen, combined with rain forecast to fall on the region throughout the day.

“There is a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas,” the release reads.

People are advised to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring, such as rivers, streams and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. Children, pets and livestock should also be kept away from flowing or standing water.

Here's a look at Windsor's upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Periods of rain or drizzle with a risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 15 to 25 mm. High 23, feeling like 28 with the humidity.

Tuesday night: Periods of rain or drizzle ending this evening then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low of 13.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 25. Humidex 30.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.

Monday: Sunny. High 33.