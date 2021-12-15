Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex due to strong winds

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says strong winds are expected Thursday.

Strong southwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected to develop Thursday morning or early afternoon. The highest winds are expected along the shores of Lake Huron, where gusts to 90 km/h are likely. Winds will slowly ease Thursday night.

Local power outages are possible.

Wind warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

As for Wednesday, Environment Canada predicts periods of rain ending in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Wind south gusting to 50km/h with a high of 12C.

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy in the evening with the temperature steady near 11C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday - Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 80 in the morning. High 16C.

Friday - cloudy with a high of 2C.

Saturday – cloudy and a high of 2C.

Sunday - A mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.

The average temperature this time of year is 2C and the average low is -4.5C.