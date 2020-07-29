WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says scattered thunderstorms are expected to move eastward across portions of southwestern Ontario at times Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A few of these storms may contain wind gusts of 80 kilometres per hour. Environment Canada says torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and hail will also be associated with some storms.

Residents are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.