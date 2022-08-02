Special Weather Statement issued for Wednesday, humidex expected to reach 45C
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the region with humidex values expected to reach 45C Wednesday.
According to Environment Canada, “exceptionally hot and humid” conditions are expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with daytime highs reaching 34C and humidex 45C.
Overnight low temperatures on Wednesday are expected to go down to 23C, offering minimal heat relief.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents to do their best to stay cool and prevent heat illness.
While everyone is at risk of heat-illness, older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat, and those with certain medical conditions are especially at risk.
Here’s some tips WECHU suggests to help prevent heat illness:
- Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly
- Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Take a cool bath or shower
- Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day
- Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars
- Stay connected with family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case they need assistance
- Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location if available.
- Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (keep window shades drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home). If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly.
WECHU says signs of heat illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion. Seek medical attention if any of these symptoms arise.
The health unit is also reminding residents to check on friends, family and neighbours regularly during heat events, and after the weather cools as the effects of the heat may linger.
