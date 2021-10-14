Special weather statement issued for the region

A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 7, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 7, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver