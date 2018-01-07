

CTV Windsor





Good-bye cold temperatures, hello snow.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement as snow is expected for the back to school commute Monday morning.

Snow is expected over southern Ontario from west to east tonight and then taper off from west to east Monday.

Snowfall totals will average about 10 cm across southern Ontario with higher amounts to the northeast of the Great Lakes. However, the Toronto area is forecast to see lower snowfall amounts of about 5 cm.

It appears that snow will be falling over all areas during the Monday morning commute. Untreated roads are expected to be slippery.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week, reaching into the low single digits with possible rain showers.