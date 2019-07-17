Special Weather Statement issued for possible heavy rain
A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:03AM EDT
Environment Canada is warning about the possibility for local heavy rain Wednesday morning.
The weather agency has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor, Essex, Chatham-Kent, London, Middlesex, Sarnia, Lambton, Elgin, Oxford, and Norfolk.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over theses area this morning with locally heavy rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm will be possible.