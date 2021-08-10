LONDON ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Leamington, Chatham, Windsor, and Essex County.

Officials say thunderstorms are moving northeast across the area early this morning. Some of the thunderstorms will contain very heavy downpours giving local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm in an hour or less.

Frequent lightning and wind gusts to near 60 km/h are also associated with some of the strongest thunderstorms.

A warning to early morning commuters, motorists should be prepared for sudden very low visibility in heavy downpours, and to watch for ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways.

The thunderstorms will move out of the area later this morning.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Heat warning will still be in effect today in Windsor with a Maximum temperatures: 31 degrees with humidex values near 41.