

CTV Windsor





Rain is on its way and will last through to Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon are expected to affect parts of the area late Sunday and Monday.

Rain is expected to begin over the north shore of Lake Erie Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday.

Total rainfall amounts in the range of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time the rain tapers to scattered showers Monday afternoon.

As well, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has isued a flood warning.

It says that due to forecasted winds out of the east-northeast with wind gusts up to 50 km per hour, flooding is occurring on the east shoreline of Leamington.

Western Lake Erie is also under a gale warning with gusts up to as much as 80 km per hour expected late Sunday night.