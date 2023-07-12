Special weather statement issued as heavy rainfall expected

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement due to heavy rainfall in the forecast for Windsor-Essex.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres is expected, with isolated amounts of up to 100 mm possible.

The rain is predicted to start Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Rain at times heavy is expected to move into southwestern Ontario early this evening and continue into Thursday morning. Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well with very high rainfall rates possible.

At this point, Environment Canada says there is uncertainty regarding which areas will get the heaviest rain. Rainfall warnings may be issued later Wednesday as necessary.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 19.

Thursday: Showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 perc ent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.