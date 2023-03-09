Special weather statement in effect with up to 15sm of snow expected

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has forecast upwards of 15 cm of snow for Friday with slipper surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots.

The snow is expected to start Friday morning over southern Ontario and reach the Niagara region by Friday afternoon.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. Light snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy. High zero.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.