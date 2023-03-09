Special weather statement in effect with up to 15sm of snow expected
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada has forecast upwards of 15 cm of snow for Friday with slipper surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots.
The snow is expected to start Friday morning over southern Ontario and reach the Niagara region by Friday afternoon.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.
Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. Light snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Friday: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.
Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 1.
Sunday: Cloudy. High zero.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
Watch Loblaw president defend chicken prices, says certain products 'specialty' brands
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese fugitives living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.
Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
Youth airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
Proposed gravel pit in Woolwich draws criticism from locals
Another local township has reached a settlement with a developer over a gravel pit proposal, and some residents aren't too happy about it.
Two people sent to hospital after crash
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Walkerton, Ont.
15 cm of snow expected for London region
A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.
Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog
Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door that Marcy Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.
Ice-breakers signal end to winter ice activities in Midland
The Great Lakes Shipping Routes open around March 22.
Second man arrested in year-old Wasaga Beach attempted murder case
On Feb. 2, 2022, police arrived at a home in Wasaga Beach, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Barrie wants to know how residents use city's parks
Barrie wants to know how residents, sports groups, and local schools use Barrie’s parks and outdoor recreation facilities and what role they play in their day-to-day lives.
BREAKING | Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years
Finding the best pizza in any town can be hard, and in Brockville, Ont. that debate has been going on for more than five decades.
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
BREAKING | School bus with primary students onboard crashes into van in Whitby
A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
York Regional Police say one person has died following a reported shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
-
A male suspect allegedly impersonated a cop and conducted a traffic stop in Niagara Falls on Monday, police say.
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Waterford woman announced as winner of $31 million Lotto Max Draw
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
N.S. child poverty dropped in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial support: report
A report has found that child poverty numbers in Nova Scotia dropped dramatically in 2020 -- an improvement that researchers say was driven by pandemic financial assistance.
Winnipeg police to release details on $3M heroin seizure
Winnipeg police will be providing more details about a drug bust that saw the seizure of $3 million worth of heroin.
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
Two youths arrested after vehicle stolen in Thompson: RCMP
RCMP in Thompson has arrested two female youths after they allegedly stole a truck and drove it dangerously around the community.
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
Road safety initiative to take place on Deerfoot Trail
Emergency vehicles, including a number of tow trucks, will be participating in an event on Deerfoot Trail aimed at promoting traffic safety in memory of a man killed in 2017.
-
WEATHER | More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday
A few more cool days ahead for Calgary with more snow expected Friday.
2nd-degree murder charge laid against relative of victim in Sunday homicide
The death of a man who was found dead in southwest Edmonton last weekend has been ruled a homicide.
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
Nelly, Third Eye Blind, T.I., Ashanti coming to Edmonton for return of Soundtrack festival
Edmonton's Soundtrack Music Festival is returning this year with big names from the 90s and 2000s.
Residents of Vancouver SRO demand compensation over 5 months without elevator access
For five months, residents living at the Portland Hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside were without access to an elevator due to an outage that began last September. Now, they're demanding to be compensated over the inconvenience.
Did you give a North Vancouver Mountie a ride last week? The detachment would like to thank you
Mounties in North Vancouver say a member of the public who gave one of their officers a ride last week helped police catch a fraud suspect.
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022: report
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation with younger Canadians in particular relying on credit to make ends meet.