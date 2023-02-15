Special weather statement in effect, strong wind gusts forecasted

A special weather statement is in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the Windsor, Ont. region, set to begin late in the morning.

According to Environment Canada, strong southwesterly winds and gusts of up to 80 km/h are forecasted to begin late Wednesday morning, before dying down late in the afternoon.

Included in the special weather statement are Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

Potential hazards include high winds tossing loose objects or the breaking of tree branches. In addition, they warn drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions due to the high winds.

Environment Canada said due to temperatures soaring to double digits on Wednesday, the warm temperatures will create windy conditions.

On Wednesday, Windsor can expect a high of 16 C, with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, before clearing in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Cloudy, rain beginning around noon. Windy. High of 6 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 1 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 3 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. High of 6 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High of 6 C.