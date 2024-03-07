Special weather statement in effect for Windsor, Ont. region

Make sure your rain gear is within reach, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of “significant rainfall” beginning late Friday.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is currently in effect for Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent in advance of a low pressure system slated to soak the region beginning on Friday.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected with higher amounts possible.

The timing of the event is expected to begin late Friday and continue through Saturday, before tapering off to flurries Saturday night as colder air moves into the region.

Environment Canada added rainfall warnings may be added as the weather event approaches.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 3 C.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 13 C. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Periods of rain beginning in the evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h near midnight. Low 8 C.

Saturday: Rain. High 7 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

Monday: Sunny. High 10 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 14 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.