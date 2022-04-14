Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex due to strong winds

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to windy conditions.

The forecaster says to expect strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/hr Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Wind gusts for the remainder of the day are expected to be near 60 km/hr in westerly or southwesterly winds.

Winds are expected to ease slowly through Thursday evening.

Strong winds combined with saturated ground conditions may make it easier for damage to trees to occur.