Special weather statement in effect for the region

Significant rainfall is expected throughout the region on Thursday through Friday morning.

Total rainfall amounts in parts of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent could be between 30 to 55mm.

According to Environment Canada, rain has overspread the area and will continue through tonight.

A risk of thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into tonight.

For areas that receive thunderstorms, rainfall amounts may approach 50 mm locally by Friday morning.

Rain is expected to taper to showers on Friday morning.

Thursday: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. High 15.

Thursday Night: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 8.

Friday: Showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 70 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near 8.

Saturday: Sunny. High 15.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.