Special weather statement in effect

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain that could be heavy at times Thursday afternoon, amounting in upwards of 25mm.

The rain is also expected to change to snow after midnight and the partially frozen ground may not be able to absorb the rainfall.

Thursday: Drizzle or showers changing to rain near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature steady near 6.

Thursday Night: Rain mixed with snow changing to a few flurries this evening. Rainfall amount 5 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near midnight. Low minus 1.

Friday: Flurries. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Saturday: Sunny. High zero.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6.