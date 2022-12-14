Special weather statement in effect

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, a strong low pressure system is expected to bring gusty southeasterly winds to southwestern Ontario early Thursday morning. The wind is expected to ease off late Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 80 near midnight. Low plus 2.

Thursday: Periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Wind southeast 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High plus 5.

Friday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.