Special Weather Statement, Flood Watch issued for region

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region as a “messy mix of wintry weather” is expected for late Wednesday.

The statement was issued around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with a mix of rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and snow possible between Wednesday through Friday morning.

The forecast calls for 10 to 25 mm of rain late Wednesday through with freezing rain mixed with ice pellets possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Snowfall amounts between four to eight cm is expected Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Some impacts may be possible road closures and utility outages.

“A low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which could bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” the statement says. “Precipitation will likely begin as rain late Wednesday and transition to snow Thursday evening. Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening.”

Environment Canada says the track of the low-pressure system is uncertain at this time, and precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a local flood watch for the Essex region due to some mild temperatures and the mix of precipitation expected over the coming days.

“Forecasts may still change; however the currently forecasted combination of rising temperatures and rainfall warrants a Flood Watch for the inland regions of the watershed as this is likely to cause an increased volume of direct runoff, standing water in low lying areas, and potentially higher than normal water levels in surface drainage features,” a notice from ERCA says.

Residents are reminded to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring.