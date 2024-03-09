Special weather statement ends, rain and snow in the forecast

A special weather statement for Windsor-Essex has come to an end but rain and even flurries are still in the forecast.

The warm temperatures will drop over the weekend before making a comeback with sunshine early next week.

The average high for this time of year is about 5 C and the low around -4 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Saturday: Rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to 7 this afternoon.

Saturday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle late this evening and after midnight then 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Monday: Sunny. High 9.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 15.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.