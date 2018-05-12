Special weather statement ends for region
A woman reacts as her umbrella flips inside out as she shields herself from the rain and wind in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:03AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:07PM EDT
It was a wet and wild Saturday for some in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late Saturday morning but was lifted by 4 p.m.
Somewhere between 30 to 40 mm of rain fell by mid-afternoon.
Some areas received up to 50 mm.