Special water statement in effect for the region
A special weather statement remains in effect Wednesday with strong winds expected.
According to Environment Canada, strong winds gusting anywhere from 70kmh-90km/h can be expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham Kent.
It’s expected to start in the afternoon and end overnight into Thursday.
Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 22. UV index 3 or moderate.
Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 8.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 12.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
