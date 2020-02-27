Special meeting to be held for possible failure of a portion of the Erie Shore Dive dike
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:21PM EST
Erie Shore Drive (Source: @MunicCK)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- According to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, there is an elevated risk of failure for a portion of the Erie Shore Drive dike.
It is recommended that residents of Erie Shore Drive and Erieau attend the upcoming special meeting on Friday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m. with the Chatham-Kent Council.
Should residents who currently live on Erie Shore Drive require emergency accommodation, they are urged to contact the Chatham-Kent Homeless Response Line at (519) 354-6628.
More to come after Friday's council meeting.