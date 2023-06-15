Special guests for this year's Brain Tumour Walk

Craig Ramsay and Catherine Wreford Ledlow are competing in this season of The Amazing Race Canada. (Source: The Amazing Race Canada/Twitter) Craig Ramsay and Catherine Wreford Ledlow are competing in this season of The Amazing Race Canada. (Source: The Amazing Race Canada/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver