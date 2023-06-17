Special field trip for children from at-risk communities in Windsor

Over 100 children from at risk communities in Windsor, Ont. attended a special field trip at St. Clair College on Saturday.

The Enactus Entrepreneurship Day gives kids a chance to test their hand at entrepreneurship, robotics, marketing and sales.

MH100, a local organization that helps disadvantaged youth, along with its partners, are hosting monthly events at St. Clair College with the goal of inspiring them to pursue post-secondary education.

“When I was a kid I didn't even know where the college was,” said Mahari Hagos, founder of MH100. “Starting in 2018 I'd bring a bus full of kids from my neighborhood to the college. Ever since then we’ve had kids attend and graduate from St. Clair College. So the more they're here, the less likely they're in the streets and getting into trouble.”

“We talked about some unique programs that we have at the college that could give them employment right after graduation. I saw a lot of eyes light up as I was talking to about these programs,” said Waseem Habash, senior vice president of academic and college operations at St. Clair College.

“The next cure for cancer, the person could be in this room today. The fact that we're igniting that could make a huge difference to the human race,” he added.

MH100 plans to host another day of interactive learning next month that will be focused on exploring STEM.