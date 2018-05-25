

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has issued the first special air quality statement of the season for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says it’s due to high levels of air pollution.

Hot and sunny conditions have resulted in increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the above regions. High risk AQHI values are expected to persist for 1 to 2 hours.

Children, including teenagers, are at higher risk from outdoor air pollution because they often spend time being active outdoors. Young people are more likely to have asthma and their lungs are still developing.



People with cardiovascular disease can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate the disease leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.



If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted. Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly.



Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.