Special air quality statement issued for Windsor
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Windsor due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.
Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon in the above regions.
Moderate risk AQHI values are possible throughout this afternoon with the potential of short-term high risk AQHI values for a couple of hours.
Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
The forecaster says if you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.
WATCH LIVE | Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies
In documents provided ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford's testimony, his national security and intelligence adviser revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Canada's emissions rose slightly in 2021 as pandemic lockdowns eased
Canada's greenhouse gas emissions rose slightly in 2021 as the country's COVID-19 related shutdowns began to ease.
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
Man found guilty of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at King Charles
A 23-year-old man was found guilty of threatening behaviour on Friday after throwing at least five eggs at King Charles III in November when the monarch visited York in northern England, prosecutors said.
Dalai Lama 'unfairly labelled' over tongue video: Tibet govt-in-exile
The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side.
Special air quality statement in effect across southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario, including the Region of Waterloo and the City of Guelph.
Arson charge in Guelph fire that displaced dozens of people
Guelph police say a woman has been charged in connection to a March fire that destroyed a building and displaced residents from 15 units.
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
New information in 1-year-old homicide case
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
Neighbourhood resistance may save 19 trees threatened by road construction
Residents fighting to save 41 mature trees in Old North from a road construction project have made progress — but the city’s concessions are unlikely to quell the controversy.
Man, 51, arrested for indecent act and voyeurism in Barrie backyard
Police arrested a 51-year-old man accused of two disturbing incidents overnight in a backyard in Barrie.
Unseasonably warm conditions create flooding in Muskoka
Officials say Fairy Lake in Huntsville is experiencing historical water level maximums due to high seasonal temperatures.
Central Ontario's hot weather sparks burn bans
Record high temperatures across Ontario ignited grass fires and sent some fire departments scrambling to ban open fires in their regions.
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
Police investigating fatal crash on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Bank Street, south Rideau Road, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ontario sees air quality 'deteriorating' warning on hot and sunny day
A special air quality statement has been issued in Ontario due to unseasonal hot and sunny conditions on Friday afternoon.
Toronto homes too expensive for you? Try a private island, says this viral TikTok creator
Can’t stomach dropping $2 million on a starter home in Canada? You’d be better off trying your luck on a private island or European chateau, says viral TikTok creator @MillennialMoron.
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with Jewish deli-style menu
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Quebec sex assault trial for ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard scheduled for June 2024
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will stand trial in Quebec on sexual assault charges in June 2024. Nygard, 81, did not appear in Quebec court Thursday when the dates were set for the trial that will run from June 10 to June 18 and be heard by a judge alone.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Terrasse weather on the way to Montreal for the weekend
Montreal recorded its first 20-degree temperature of the year on Thursday and there is more warm weather on the way. An area of high pressure is expected to bring more sunshine, with daytime highs in the low to mid-twenties for the weekend.
Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Casino New Brunswick manager
A 50-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a casino manager.
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
WATCH LIVE NOW | Whiteout Street Parties are returning to Winnipeg
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are set to return to the city.
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
How a potential CRA strike could delay tax returns
As the deadline to file your 2022 tax return approaches, a possible strike of Canada's tax workers could mean a delay in tax returns and other services.
Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man
Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.
Former Calgary mayoral candidate ordered to pay $650K in court case
Kevin J. Johnston, a former Calgary mayoral candidate who a judge said used his online talk show to spread "misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate," has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages.
'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
Fire breaks out at Jasper Place business early Friday morning
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood sent smoke up over west Edmonton Friday morning.
A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.
Youth in British Columbia will soon have more access to mental health and addiction services at a dozen new Foundry centres.
Metro Vancouver transit: Construction to begin on Scott Road RapidBus line
Improved transit service is coming to Surrey and Delta. Officials are expected to announce the start of construction on the R6 Scott Road RapidBus line Friday.
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.