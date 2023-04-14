Special air quality statement issued for Windsor

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Windsor due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon in the above regions.

Moderate risk AQHI values are possible throughout this afternoon with the potential of short-term high risk AQHI values for a couple of hours.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

The forecaster says if you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.