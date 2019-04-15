

The City of Windsor is once again offering its spay/neuter voucher program for cats.

This year’s $20,000 program was approved by city council in the 2019 operating budget.

In an effort to reduce the number of homeless cats and number of cats euthanized in the city, 260 vouchers will be issued to sterilize cats.

The vouchers are valued at $75 each and will be available starting Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m.

Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families. A declaration of income will be required.

A maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned. For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued with no income restrictions. In both cases, the applicant must be over the age of 18.

Vouchers are non-transferrable and expire on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

They may be redeemed at any participating veterinary clinic (list to be provided upon successful application). Recipients must call and book appointments for spay/neuter services in advance.

Vouchers will be once again issued through the city’s 311 service. Interested residents should call 311 to inquire no earlier than 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 16, and those who meet the eligibility criteria will receive their vouchers in the mail.

The 311 call centre will not accept requests for this program before that time.