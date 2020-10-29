WINDSOR, ONT. -- A mentorship and grant program encouraging individuals and small businesses to come up with new creative tourism ideas for the region has been launched in Windsor-Essex.

After a pilot in 2018, the Ontario Tourism Innovation Lab’s “Spark” program is launching locally for the second time. The program matches selected applicants with a mentor, providing a $3,000 to help take their tourism initiatives to the next level of development.

“During this pandemic, bringing the “Spark Program” back to Windsor Essex acts as a catalyst for causing trailblazers within the industry to come together,” said Gordon Orr, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island CEO. “The end result will be the generation of new ideas and experiences which will shed light on the versatility and opportunities that can be had for visitors and locals alike.”

A news release from Tourism Windsor Essex says the program’s goal is to find and support new tourism ideas and partnerships to address gaps, enhance what is already offered and motivate travel year-round.

Organizers are particularly interested in ideas that incorporate sustainability, connect with technology and showcase the region’s diverse communities, people, and history.

The Windsor Essex “Spark” Program is a partnership between the Ontario Tourism Innovation Lab and founding partners Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport Tourism & Culture Industries, Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation, and Libro Credit Union.

Applications are being accepted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 30 at the Tourism Innovation website.

Top top applicants will be invited to a Finalists’ Pitch Session where three winners will be selected.