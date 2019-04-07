

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Elon musk is best known for heading up electric car maker tesla, but when he made his traffic-destroying hyperloop idea public, it sparked imaginations and a competition for young engineers.

The University Windsor and St. Clair College loop team is just one of two Canadian entries left in the global competition to design a hyperloop pod, and just one of 21 total teams left.

St. Clair college professor Ivan Canjar says the project is opening new opportunities in the potential future of transportation.

University of Windsor professor Alexander Cherniaev says it's important for Windsor to develop engineers to stay economically competitive and seize jobs in advanced manufacturing.